Spotify Lite consumes less data, works on slow phones and connections

If you have an older, slower phone, or a connection that is slower or the amount of data you can consume is limited, the new Spotify Lite application is for you. It is available starting today, and weighs literally a tenth of the size of the main Spotify app, which is 100MB. This one’s easy to download on slow connections as it’s only 10MB in size, and one of its main features is the ability for the user to control how much data the app is allowed to use.

Also, if your phone is low on storage, you can easily control the playback cache and clear it to free up some space. As far as the experience is concerned, it should be identical to the one offered by the main app. You can grab Spotify Lite from the Google Play store, where it is available in 36 markets around the world, including Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.