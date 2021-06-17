Spotify recently confirmed that it was working on its own version of Clubhouse. The company has now launched its Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces competitor – Greenroom. “This move provides yet another opportunity for creators of all types to connect with their fans more deeply and meaningfully,” says the company. The Spotify Greenroom is now available both on iOS and Android in over 135 markets around the world.

Spotify Greenroom is being built with creators and artists in mind who make Spotify great. Hence, the company is optimizing Greenroom for interactivity and deep connections between participants in live rooms. The feature includes a new app branding (aka Greenroom) and a new overall look and feel. It gives the ability to host or participate in live rooms to every user. Moreover, you can join Greenroom with your Spotify login.

Spotify Greenroom is claimed to bring a new onboarding experience that puts users’ interests front and center. Further, it comes with recording capabilities so you can complement your on-demand content with live conversations. In Spotify Greenroom, you can join a group, search for upcoming rooms, join a room, and create a room.

“The Greenroom offering will continue to evolve as we learn more about what creators and listeners want from their live audio experience. We’ll also bring exciting new programming to the platform spanning music, culture, and entertainment topics in addition to the sports content Locker Room has been known for,” said the company in its press release.

Spotify is also launching a Creator Fund, which will help live audio creators monetize their work. Anyone who is interested can sign up to find out more about participation when the Creator Fund opens later this summer.