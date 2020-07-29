We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Spotify has started testing a new feature that will make it easier for users to borrow quotes from podcast episodes and share them across social media platforms. The test begins with The Michelle Obama Podcast, which just made its debut on the music streaming platform, and is currently live only on mobile devices.

When you tap the play button on any of the show’s episodes, colorful text cards with quotes pulled from The Michelle Obama Podcast pop-up. In order to share the quote, all you have to do is tap on any of the cards and select the social media platform of your choice (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.) from the sharing menu.

However, the test is reportedly live only in the US for a small bunch of users, and there is no word when it will be rolled out widely for other podcasts and in markets outside the US. “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning,” Spotify was quoted as saying by Engadget.

