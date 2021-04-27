Spotify has announced the increase in the subscription price for several of its plans across a number of regions including the US, UK, and parts of Europe. These new prices will go into effect starting April 30. The company has sent out emails to UK customers alerting them to a variety of increases. The pricing change includes Student plans, Spotify Family plan, the Duo plan, and more.

Spotify is raising the price of several of its plans ranging from £4.99 to £14.99 per month. The Spotify Student subscription price is getting increased from £4.99 to £5.99 per month. On the other hand, the price of a Duo plan is being raised from £12.99 to £13.99. Plus, you will now have to pay £16.99 instead of £14.99 per month for the Spotify Family plan. These prices are valid for the UK.

Coming to the other parts of Europe, Ireland is also seeing the Spotify price hike. Spotify’s Student and Duo plans are increasing to €5.99 and €12.99 per month, respectively. Further, the Family plan is seeing a change of €3 from €14.99 to €17.99 per month. As per The Verge, some countries in Asia and South America will see similar price increases soon.

The company will provide affected Spotify subscribers a one-month grace period before prices are automatically increased. Hence, a subscriber is likely to see an increase during the June billing cycle.

“We offer a variety of subscription plans tailored to our users’ needs, and we occasionally update our prices to reflect local macroeconomic factors and meet market demands while offering an unparalleled service,” a Spotify spokesperson told The Verge.

As for the US subscribers, Spotify is increasing the price of its Family plans. Instead of $15 per month, the plan will now cost $16 per month starting April 30. For the unaware, the Spotify Family plan allows up to six members in the same household access to an ad-free listening experience.

“We are increasing the price of Premium Family so we can continue to bring you new content and features that you can enjoy as a family and as individuals,” the company says in the message