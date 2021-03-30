Ever since the pandemic struck, one trend that has suddenly skyrocketed to social media stardom is live audio or chatrooms. Popularized by Clubhouse, users are able to hold a live audio chat session that others can tune in to. Twitter was quick to jump on the opportunity with Spaces. Then came Facebook with its own audio chatroom ambitions. Even Telegram and Slack have embraced it. And the latest name to jump the bandwagon is music streaming giant Spotify.

“Creators and fans have been asking for live formats on Spotify, and we’re excited that soon, we’ll make them available to hundreds of millions of listeners and millions of creators on our platform. The world already turns to us for music, podcasts, and other unique audio experiences, and this new live audio experience is a powerful complement that will enhance and extend the on-demand experience we provide today.”

Gustav Söderström, Chief Research & Development Officer at Spotify

Spotify has acquired Betty Labs, the creator of a live audio app called Locker Room. In the coming months, the company aims to leverage its reach and expertise to open Locker Room to more creators and create content catering to a wide range of genres. In its press release, Spotify has announced that it will rope in writers, musicians, professional athletes, and globally renowned personalities to produce content ranging from AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions to live discussions and debates.

The company adds that it will exploit insights and data from its music streaming platform to create a huge diversity of live as well as on-demand shows for its users across the globe. Right now, Spotify hasn’t specified if, or when, Locker Room will continue to exist as a standalone service, or if it will be merged with the eponymous music streaming brand. However, Betty Labs founder and CEO Howard Akumiah notes that they will open the experience to Spotify’s massive user base, and that the content will expand beyond the realm of sports and into the world of music and culture as well.