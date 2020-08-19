We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Spotify is currently experiencing some problems. The outage took place starting at 8AM ET and is now preventing a large number of Spotify users from playing songs properly. The Verge reports that songs will play only for a few seconds before they pause and the Spotify client displays the error “can’t play the current song.” 

 Spotify says it is “aware of some issues right now and are checking them out.”

However, if you have got your playlist synced offline on Android or iOS devices, these songs will play just fine. Any recently played song is also expected to playback since it could be cached within the Spotify mobile and desktop clients.

