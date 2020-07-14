We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Spotify is adding two new charts to its mobile (Android and iOS) apps that will make it easier for podcast listeners to discover the most popular and top trending podcasts. Arriving in 26 countries including the US, Sweden, and Australia, the new Top Podcasts and Trending Podcasts charts have already begun rolling out.

The Trending Podcasts chart will comprise of fastest-climbing of-the-moment podcasts, while the Top Podcasts chart will include the overall most popular podcasts in a region based on the number of listeners. In select regions, users will also see Top Podcasts based on a particular genre too.

As for the number of podcasts in each chart, the Top Podcasts chart will be populated with the top 200 overall podcasts in a region or a particular genre. On the other hand, the Trending Podcasts chart will round up the top 50 podcast shows that are making waves at the moment. To check out the new podcast charts, go to Browse All > Podcasts >  Podcast Charts.

Source: Spotify

You May Also Like
Xiaomi gets its new 120W charger certified
It seems that we may soon get a new 120W charger from Xiaomi, as it has recently received China’s Compulsory Certificate
Google Search code mentions a 5G Pixel 4a, but no Google Pixel 5 XL
It seems that Google isn’t planning on delivering an XL version of the Google Pixel 5, and there’s still no official Google Pixel 4a launch in sight
US is considering a ban on TikTok, says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
“Only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party”, Pompeo said when asked if Americans should keep using the app.