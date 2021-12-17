Spotify introduces star rating system for Podcasts to help you find your favorite show

Spotify introduced many changes recently, including the shut down of its popular Car View feature, the inclusion of real-time lyrics, podcast subscriptions, and more. We’ve also found out not that long ago that Spotify’s Podcast feature may be used by more people than the all-time favorite Apple Podcasts in the US. Today, the popular music streaming platform announced the introduction of a star rating system, making it easier for audio listeners to find their new favorite podcasts.

Spotify announced that it would start rolling out a star rating system for its Spotify Podcasts in the coming days and weeks. Listeners will see a 5-star rating system on podcast pages, which will allow them to rate their favorite creators. The higher the star rating, the more likely it will be that Spotify will recommend the creator to users who may like tat genre and topic.

In the press release, Spotify also announced that it has more than 3.2 million podcasts already listening on the platform. Finding new creators can be challenging since there are a wide variety and a large number of creators in the same categories. The new star rating system will make it easier for new and existing users to find new podcasts, and rate them based on their experience.

“By introducing ratings, we’re making it easier for listeners to decide when to try out a new podcast that might be their next favorite. Because podcast ratings will serve as the first chance to draw new listeners in, they have the potential to build instant interest. Ratings also give creators a big-picture view of how they’re doing, which they can then use productively by asking for more specific feedback—via Q&As on Spotify and in off-platform social conversations. We recommend that creators start building their ratings by letting their audiences know to rate them on Spotify.“

