Spotify is introducing a new plan called the Spotify Premium Duo, which lets couples enjoy their favorite music—together and separately. The company says it is “designed for audio-loving pairs living at the same address.” Each individual gets their own Premium account under one plan in addition to unique benefits for couples for just $12.99 (or market equivalent) per month.

With Spotify Premium Duo, each fan gets their own individual Premium account so they can both fully enjoy the benefits of Spotify Premium. Moreover, Premium Duo subscribers can listen to their own playlists anytime, individually, uninterrupted, and get access to the exclusive Duo Mix, a regularly updated playlist made just for the two of them to discover audio they both love.

Users who haven’t tried Premium before may be eligible to get the first month of Premium Duo for free. However, the two users must reside at the same address to be eligible. Existing Premium subscribers can switch to Premium Duo by visiting their “Account” page on Spotify.com and changing their subscription.

