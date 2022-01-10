Spotify HiFi tier delayed and has no 'timing details to share'

Spotify announced its brand new HiFi tier back in February last year, and it said that it would launch “in select markets” by the end of 2021. It’s 2022, and we still have no official information on when to expect the service that would provide CD-quality, lossless audio to audiophiles.

A moderator posted some news on the Spotify Community forum, confirming that the company still has no “timing details to share yet”. Spotify never mentioned how much the new tier would cost, or how exactly it would work:

“We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you. We feel the same, and we’re excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don’t have timing details to share yet.

We will of course update you here when we can.”

Spotify’s HiFi tier would likely compete with the likes of Tidal, which has been offering Hi-Res audio for years, and it has a very large selection of songs already available to users to choose from and stream on the service. Tidal also offers audio formats such as Master Quality audio, Dolby Atmos, Sony 360 Reality Audio, and HiFi up to 9216 kbps, while the highest bitrate on Spotify remains at 320 kbps. While 320 kbps is indistinguishable from lossless, audiophiles and those with high-end headphones can often tell the difference, and there are a lot of differences between the bitrates.

Spotify’s Premium tier starts at $9.99 for individuals, and there is also a Duo plan available for $12.99, allowing couples under the same roof to stream music. There is also a Family plan, allowing up to 6 accounts to sign up for only $15.99, and the Student plan allows those still in the education system to listen to their favorite tracks while studying for only $4.99.