Spotify is finally jumping on the lossless music streaming bandwagon to go head-to-head against the likes of Tidal and Amazon HD. The company has today launched Spotify Hi-Fi, a new subscription tier that brings a hi-definition lossless music listening experience to the table. Spotify says that the new service will deliver CD-quality, lossless audio format.

Pricing details of Spotify Hi-Fi are still under the wraps

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed the exact timeline as to when Spotify Hi-Fi will be launched, except for a vague later this year promise. Additionally, we also don’t know how much it will cost or in what markets it will be available. However, the music streaming giant has only revealed that it will be available in a select few markets.

In addition to enjoying lossless, high-bitrate music on your headphones and earbduds, Spotify Hi-Fi will also work its magic via Spotify Connect-enabled speakers. Spotify Premium starts at $9.99 per month, while the Duo and Family plans cost $12.99 and $14.99 respectively. Accordingly, you can expect the Spotify Hi-Fi subscription to cost subsequently higher.

Spotify Clips are here too!

Additionally, the company is also launching a new feature called Spotify Clips. At first glance, it appears to be Spotify’s own take on the Stories, but these appear to be permanent, instead of ephemeral videos that are auto-deleted after 24 hours on platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat. As for the clips themselves, they will be recordings of artists that are aimed at giving a personal touch to their music.

We're introducing new ways for artists to use playlists to share their stories with fans ✨



Spotify Clips will debut on even more Spotify playlists, featuring artists in short videos that let them put their own stamp on a playlist experience 🎥 #SpotifyStreamOn pic.twitter.com/sgHTWV244W — Spotify for Artists (@spotifyartists) February 22, 2021

“With Spotify Clips, artists can share intimate moments with their fans. Those can be videos from the recording studio or on the tour bus or even backstage stories that are going to help bring their art to life. We’ve been testing this feature and we cannot wait to roll it out to all of you.”

Spotify Clips will be shown with playlists in the form of short videos, allowing them to tell more stories about their music. Tests are already underway, and they will start appearing for users soon.