Spotify is great, but if you’re an audiophile and enjoy music across different genres and eras, 10,000 is a small number of songs. But so far, Spotify had limited users from adding more than 10,000 tracks to ‘Your Library’ playlist. Well, that limit has finally been lifted, which means Your Library now allows unlimited songs to be saved for listening.

The change is now rolling out on all supported platforms including Android, iOS, desktop, and the web. You will no longer see the annoying All Filled Up notification when the number of songs in Your Library has exceeded the 10,000 figure. Now, keep on tapping the heart icon on every track you like, and hopefully, you’ll listen to it again a few years down the road.

However, there is still a limit of 10,000 songs for individual playlists and offline downloads across five different devices. But you’re most likely sitting at home hooked to a Wi-Fi network and playing Animal Crossing on your Nintendo Switch, so offline downloads don’t make much sense these days.

Source: Spotify