Research house estimates Spotify added 2 million subscribers last quarter

Spotify, as of late, reported 200 million monthly active users with 87 million of them paying subscribers. But with Apple Music having just announced more than 50 million subscribers in its ranks, we’re left piecing together the Swedish music streaming company’s trajectory.

The good news for the platform? The trends are headed up.

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners surveyed 500 US customers in the December quarter and found that 41 percent of Spotify’s users are Premium users, up 6 points in 6 months. While there is quite a bit of churn with 13 percent of subscribers quitting the service during the holidays, that number is down from last quarter, albeit by just 1 point.

But it’s not just about those who are paying — 18 percent of the ad-supported base began a Premium trial, up 5 points from the quarter prior. 72 percent converted over to paying for the subscription, up 1 point sequentially.

CIRP estimates that Spotify notched an additional 2 million subscribers in the last three years of the year.