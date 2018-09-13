Spotify download limit lifted to 10,000 songs on 5 devices

Those who are using Spotify — maybe not all 180 million of them — had no choice but to accept the 3,333 song download limit. This is the number of songs per device users were able to store for offline listening, on a total of three devices. The latest update is quietly raising the Spotify download limit, according to reports.

This was first observed by users, and the Rolling Stone magazine reached out to the company. “At Spotify, we’re always working on improving the experience for our users. We can now confirm that we have increased the number of offline tracks per device — from 3,333 on three devices to 10,000 tracks per device for up to five devices”, said a company representative.

The previous 3,333 song per device limit, or total of 9,999 per three devices generated many Spotify user complaints. However, the new 10,000 song per device, or 50,000 song in total, is a huge step forward. Still a limit, but one that is easier to digest.

Last month Spotify was making the headlines with some great Costco-related deals, in addition to the Spotify, hulu, Showtime bundle it is offering to students.