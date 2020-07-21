We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

A few weeks ago, we heard rumors that Spotify is looking to introduce video podcasts. Today, the music streaming giant has officially announced the debut of video podcasts for a handful of shows that will be available for both free and premium users across the world. And yes, the ability to watch podcasts will be available on both mobile and desktop.

The first batch of podcasts that offer video content on Spotify include Book of Basketball 2.0, Fantasy Footballers, The Misfits Podcast, H3 PodcastThe Morning Toast, Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay, and The Rooster Teeth Podcast. Audio and video will be automatically synced when you hit the play button.

And if you minimize while playing a video podcast, the audio will continue to play in the background unless you kill the app from the app switcher or pause the playback. Unsurprisingly, when you switch to audio mode, you’ll also save on precious data. And even if a podcast offers video content, you will still be able to download the audio content without a hitch.

