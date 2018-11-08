Spotify Connect soon to let free users play music from smart speakers

Spotify Connect is the music streaming platform’s protocol for allowing Premium subscribers to stream their tunes using connected speakers and other available smart outputs while controlling all of it through their primary device, be it a computer or a mobile device.

But it may not just be a privilege for the paying any longer. The company has announced that it has updated its eSDK for commercial partners to allow Spotify Free users to use Spotify Connect on OEMs’ specific speakers.

The company has been keeping itself in the news with new apps for wearable platforms. It currently has 191 million active users, 87 million of which are Premium subscribers.