Other OS

Spotify Connect soon to let free users play music from smart speakers

Contents

Spotify Connect is the music streaming platform’s protocol for allowing Premium subscribers to stream their tunes using connected speakers and other available smart outputs while controlling all of it through their primary device, be it a computer or a mobile device.

But it may not just be a privilege for the paying any longer. The company has announced that it has updated its eSDK for commercial partners to allow Spotify Free users to use Spotify Connect on OEMs’ specific speakers.

The company has been keeping itself in the news with new apps for wearable platforms. It currently has 191 million active users, 87 million of which are Premium subscribers.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Spotify
Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Apps, developers, Music Streaming, News, SDK, smart speakers, Spotify
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed