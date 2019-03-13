Spotify complains to EU about Apple’s “app tax” and platform monopoly

When it comes to distributing apps to anyone in the iPhone and iPad ecosystem, there’s only one legal way to do it: through Apple’s App Store. One condition publishers have to face when doing so is the 30 percent cut they have to give back to Apple whenever they sell product via the App Store or iTunes payment platforms.

There’s been at least one lawsuit that has come out against what some see to be a software monopoly, but now we can add one more legal challenge to the pile.

Swedish music streaming company Spotify has lodged a complaint against Apple at the European Commission saying that it has had to pass on an extra $3 per month cost for the longest time to consumers to deal with the lost revenue.

Last year, it decided to force customers who wanted to sign up and pay for Spotify Premium outside of the iOS app and to its website where they could pay the standard $9.99 rate. However, Apple has allegedly laid consequences on this move by limiting customer service and marketing experiences from within the app and even outside of it. Spotify’s services have also been deprioritized or remain unintegrated from Siri searches, HomePod broadcasting and Apple Watch use.

The company has laid demands for Apple to essentially “play fair” by applying its rules to all apps, even its own, and allow the use of payment systems and communication means other than its own.