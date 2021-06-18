Spotify has been focusing on its podcast service for a while now, making large investments to ensure it’s the biggest and most influential platform for new and existing creators. Recently, Spotify announced that it has bought another company, Podz.

Just yesterday, we told you about Spotify launching a new competitor to Clubhouse, called Greenroom. The app is built for creators and artists, it allows everyone to join these rooms and connect with other people in a new, interactive way.

Today’s acquisition was confirmed in a Spotify Newsroom announcement. Podz is an app that helps users discover new podcasts with a smart feed. It uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer more unique and useful results. The application automatically generates short, 60-second clips that can highlight the best moments in podcasts.

In the announcement, Spotify stated the following:

“Spotify has had machine learning experts focused on improving audio discovery for almost a decade, but there is more work to be done. We believe that Podz’ technology will complement and accelerate Spotify’s focused efforts to drive discovery, deliver listeners the right content at the right time, and accelerate growth of the category worldwide.“

Clearly, Spotify believes the platform can enhance the experience for Spotify users worldwide, offering more unique and better results. It doesn’t mention whether this will only be available for the Podcast side of things, and if it will also be available for music content.

The podcast field is getting bloated with loads of Clubhouse clones, yesterday we heard news about Facebook’s own podcast app launching soon, on June 22. The new features will let Facebook users access their favourite podcasts, right there on the platform. It will also enable users to create sound clips from their favourite shows and share them with their friends.