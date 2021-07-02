Apple’s own M1 silicon was first launched eight months ago for Mac devices and it has completely changed the way we think about our devices from the software giant. Adobe has also recently added support for several of its own apps, making them run up to 80 percent faster.

Spotify is now finally joining to support the new M1 chipset. According to the company, the new Mac app is still under development – hence why it’s only available in beta – and that the app might not work and perform as expected.

“We have been working hard backstage on this and are happy to announce that we now have a Beta version of our app available. It features many compatibility improvements and optimizations for the new Apple architecture.

Please note that as a Beta, some unexpected behavior might still occur. We’ll use all the feedback and info we get from you to tweak and improve your Spotify experience. And if everything works great we’d love to hear that too!”, said Spotify in a blog post (via 9to5Mac).

The beta app already features compatibility, a number of enhancements and improvements for the M1 chip, running on Apple devices. In recent months, a lot of users have been asking Spotify to include M1 support since November last year, it seems that Spotify is listening to user feedback and is now finally bringing what everyone has asked for. Hopefully the app will publicly roll out sometime soon in the near future, sadly Spotify didn’t mention when that can be expected.

If you are looking to give the Beta app a try, you can download it from here, just keep in mind that it might not work as you would expect, this is usual with software that’s in the Beta program. Installation of the app is the same as for any other applications.