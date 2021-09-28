If you updated your iPhone to iOS 15, and are facing high battery drain, well, Spotify is to be blamed. Spotify has officially acknowledged that its app is causing battery drain and overheating issues on the latest iOS 15 and iOS 14.8 updates.

“We’ve passed your info on to the relevant team and we can confirm they are currently looking into it,” said the company in a support post. “Aside from trying restarting and/or a clean reinstall of the app, it’d be great if you’d give disabling Background App Refresh a shot: this could be found under Settings → General → Background App Refresh.”

@SpotifyCares iOS 15 iPhone 12 Mini (new, 100% battery capacity). Phone getting extremely hot, plus 1% battery drain per minute caused by Spotify app use only. Tried all recommended actions; none worked. Issue started last week. — Max Pfeiffer (@pfeiffer__max) September 23, 2021

One user was seen reporting, “Battery would drain within an hour if I let it run, but have not as to how hot it gets.” Another user wrote, “I have tried disconnecting the Wi-Fi, toggling background app refresh, did the clean reinstall twice, restarted my phone multiple times, offloaded the app, and deleted the cache. Basically tried every solution mentioned on this website and nothing works. It’s really frustrating.”

It isn’t known what is causing the app crashes and overheating. For now, the company hasn’t released any word on when a fix could be coming or whether it would update the app. We would recommend you to switch music streaming services until the issue if officially rectified from Spotify.