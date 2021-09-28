Spotify

If you updated your iPhone to iOS 15, and are facing high battery drain, well, Spotify is to be blamed. Spotify has officially acknowledged that its app is causing battery drain and overheating issues on the latest iOS 15 and iOS 14.8 updates.

“We’ve passed your info on to the relevant team and we can confirm they are currently looking into it,” said the company in a support post. “Aside from trying restarting and/or a clean reinstall of the app, it’d be great if you’d give disabling Background App Refresh a shot: this could be found under Settings → General → Background App Refresh.”

One user was seen reporting, “Battery would drain within an hour if I let it run, but have not as to how hot it gets.” Another user wrote, “I have tried disconnecting the Wi-Fi, toggling background app refresh, did the clean reinstall twice, restarted my phone multiple times, offloaded the app, and deleted the cache. Basically tried every solution mentioned on this website and nothing works. It’s really frustrating.”

It isn’t known what is causing the app crashes and overheating. For now, the company hasn’t released any word on when a fix could be coming or whether it would update the app. We would recommend you to switch music streaming services until the issue if officially rectified from Spotify.




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
EU to use a common USB-C charging port and remove chargers from the boxes
EU legislation requires OEMs to ship devices without a charger and use a USB-C port
The European Commission today announced a proposal that would require smartphone OEMs to equip all devices with a USB-C port and stop giving out chargers.
Apple iPhone 13 camera
Apple iPhone 13 mini: Specifications
The iPhone 13 mini is the latest compact flagship from Apple. We have all of the specifications you need to know about the new Apple iPhone 13 mini.
Announced Amazon Echo and Ring devices at previous Amazon Fall Event
Amazon could launch wall-mountable 15-inch Echo, TV sound bar, and more today
From Echo for Walls to a Home robot to more speakers and wearables, here’s everything Amazon could announce today.