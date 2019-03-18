Spotify accuses Apple of locking the music streaming company out of its consumer payment and support platforms and has complained to the European Commission about.

Apple has responded with claims that Spotify is subject to the same rules all other apps have been in its App Store and has broaden its counterattack to say that the Swedish firm is actively fighting against having to pay artists, songwriters and publishers more money.

Well, for now, it looks like we’re leaving this conversation as a tit-for-tat-for-tit as a Spotify representative told VARIETY on Friday:

Every monopolist will suggest they have done nothing wrong and will argue that they have the best interests of competitors and consumers at heart. In that way, Apple’s response to our complaint before the European Commission is not new and is entirely in line with our expectations.

We filed our complaint because Apple’s actions hurt competition and consumers, and are in clear violation of the law. This is evident in Apple’s belief that Spotify’s users on iOS are Apple customers and not Spotify customers, which goes to the very heart of the issue with Apple. We respect the process the European Commission must now undertake to conduct its review.

That process will be run on its own time. The commission has confirmed that it is determining what steps to take on its reception of the complaint, so we’ll likely see this process through the next few months.




Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.

