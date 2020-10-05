Spotify has today introduced a new feature that will make it easier to discover that one song stuck in your head, but whose lyrics you only know partially, or just a line or two. Spotify has added a new search tool to its Android and iOS apps that will allow you to just type the lyrics in the search bar and find the song you’re looking for. The feature is now live, and so far in my limited testing, it has worked flawlessly for tracks from famous as well as relatively unknown artists. Just make sure that the words you put in the search box are in the correct order, and you’ll get the desired results.

My team just shipped something on iOS and Android –



now you can find songs by lyrics 😉 on Spotify



Give it a try 😊 pic.twitter.com/bOs4Ob9O84 — Lina (@linafab) October 5, 2020

The addition of the new song search feature to the Spotify app was first announced by Spotify designer Lina and spotted by the folks over at 9to5Mac. In case you’re wondering, the ability to search a song by its lyrics works just fine on the desktop app well. Apple Music has had this feature for a while now, but it is good to see that Spotify has caught up by adding the convenient feature. As you might have already guessed by now, you no longer have to search the lyrics on the web to discover the song name and then switch apps to play it on Spotify.

Introducing Weekly Music Charts 🌍



The Top Albums and Songs streamed globally, every Monday.



For more daily chart updates, follow @spotifycharts on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/oiEmgsho8P — Spotify (@Spotify) October 5, 2020

Separately, Spotify has introduced two new weekly charts that will tell you the top 50 most streamed songs and albums of the week globally. A fresh edition of the new weekly list will be released every Monday. Spotify has already published the first weekly list of the top 50 songs and albums streamed around the world in the week spanning September 25, 2020 to October 1, 2020. There’s also a US edition of the weekly top 50 songs and albums list streamed in the USA. These lists will be revealed every Monday via the freshly created Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) Twitter handle.