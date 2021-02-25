Spotify is today announcing a neat feature that will make life a lot easier for folks who have amassed a rather impressive collection of songs in their Liked playlist, and couldn’t categorize them into separate playlists for reasons only known to them. In my case, I was just too lazy to do it. The company is adding new Mood and Genre filters that will allow users to sort their liked songs based on their, well, mood and genre.

Essentially, if your Liked playlist happens to be a potpourri of songs from multiple genres and suited to a wide range of moods, these filters will make it easier for users to find songs of a particular type. So, if you’re in the mood to hear some electronic music, just tap on the pill-shaped Electronic button at the top, and Spotify will present you all songs from this genre that are currently in your Liked playlist.

All users who have at least 30 songs in their Liked playlist will be able to access these Mood and Genre filters. And in case you’re wondering, there are a total of 15 filters to choose from. Spotify says that these filters will start appearing to both free and premium users over the coming weeks on both Android and iOS.

However, these filters for your Liked playlist will predominantly be available in English-speaking countries that include United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, Ireland, South Africa, and New Zealand. Spotify says that adding new songs to your Liked playlist won’t affect how these filters work, as they’ll continue to categorize each new addition as they’re supposed to.

Interested yet? Here’s how you can use the new Mood and Genre filters in your Liked playlist, in Spotify’s own words:

1. Go to “Your Library” and tap on “Liked Songs.”

2. Then, tap one of the filters at the top of the playlist header to display all the tracks that fall under that mood or genre.

3. When you’re ready to move to another mood or genre, simply tap the “X” next to the genre or mood to disable the filter and return to your full “Liked Songs” collection.