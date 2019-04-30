Spotify has more than 100 million premium subscribers

Spotify and Apple are direct competitors in the streaming music business so it should come as no surprise that the streaming media company complained about the iPhone maker claiming it displays anticompetitive behavior. Still, according to a recent report, Apple managed to surpass Spotify in the United States, but it looks like Spotify is the company that managed to hit 100 million subscribers first.

As the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue, Spotify said it surpassed the threshold of 100 million paid subscribers, almost double the number of its main direct competitor, Apple Music. “Competition is just not a big factor for us, it’s really all about growth”, said Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. The company expects its premium subscriber base to grow to 107-110 million by the end of the current quarter, somewhere between 117 million and 127 million premium subscribers by the end of the year.

