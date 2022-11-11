Getting one of the latest iPhone 14 models is, without a doubt, an expensive investment, which is why you should take all the necessary precautions to keep your new device safe. One of these precautions includes buying a protective case to keep your phone clear of possible falls or occasional scratches. There are tons of options on the market, but we have decided to help you out, as we have found some great deals on some of the best cases for your iPhone 14.

Amazon is currently letting you purchase a new case for your iPhone 14 starting at $15, as Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid case for the iPhone 14 is currently receiving an insane 50 percent discount. Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid case features anti-yellowing technology with a TPU bumper, a durable PC back, and raised bezels to lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces to avoid unnecessary scratches. And the best part is that this transparent case flaunts the phone’s original design. And you can get even better savings when you add the on-page coupon that will help you score 5 percent extra savings.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 14 Spigen Ultra Hybrid, Designed for iPhone 14 Case with Anti-Yellowing Technology, arrives with a TPU bumper, a durable PC back, and raised bezels to lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces to avoid scratches. View at Amazon

Spigen’s Tough Armor for the iPhone 14 is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $30 after seeing a 40 percent discount on its Black version or get it in Navy for $32 after a 36 percent discount. Its magnet-integrated design makes it compatible with MagSafe, and it will deliver some of the best protection and shock absorption.

You will also find cool savings on OtterBox cases, as you can score 20 percent savings across its entire lineup of Symmetry cases. CASETiFY’s Amazon Exclusive Essential Case for iPhone 14 is also a great option since it’s currently receiving a 10 percent discount. And if you still haven’t upgraded, you can also get a case for your iPhone 13, as CASETiFY’s Ultra Impact Case for iPhone 13 goes for $42 after seeing a 30 percent discount. Or pick up the more affordable option from Incipio, where the Duo Case, compatible with Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max, sells for $15 thanks to a 16 percent discount.