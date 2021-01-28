The saga of Apple’s upcoming object tracker – the AirTags – has been an interesting one, and also one that is riddled with delays. But as per multiple reliable sources, the Apple accessory could finally launch this year. Now, ahead of their official debut though, multiple Amazon listings of a Spigen leather case under its Cyrill sub-brand have gone live. The product images show the Apple-branded object tracker too, rocking a silver finish and the Apple branding at the center. Nothing too surprising, as leaks have already shown us a similar disc-like profile of the AirTags.

The Amazon listing of Spigen’s (and Cyrill’s) leather case for the AirTags has been spotted in the US, Netherlands, and Italy so far. Interestingly. Amazon.com shows a delivery date of February’s first week for its accessory that comes in two color options – black and silver – both made out of vegan leather. Earlier this week, images of more AirTags accessories by Nomad were leaked online.

Image: Amazon

Additionally, users discovered a new hidden ‘Items’ tab in the Find My companion app for managing the AirTags via an iPhone or iPad. If rumors making rounds of the leak arena are to be believed, the AirTags could come in two sizes. Apple will reportedly equip them with the in-house U1 chip and they will likely rely on UltraWideband (UWB) technology for precise location tracking compared to what Bluetooth-based object trackers can achieve. Unfortunately, we don’t have a tentative launch date yet.

As for how they will work, the AirTags will be accessible via the Find My app for tracking lost items, and will show up on the map view alongside an address designating their current location. In case you lose an object with an AirTag on it, you’ll be notified about the same on your phone. Users can then choose to make the AirTags produce a chime so that they can be found. The code of iOS also suggests that Apple will bake in some AR features in the Find My app to make AirTags discovery easier.

Image: Amazon