Crowdfund sphoon_phork, get an iPhone case, stop using disposable cutlery

Singapore-based startup No Rights Reserved is quite aware that it is literally pursuing “innovation” in sarcastic quotes towards solving today’s first-world problems. In fact, that’s all their website says.

But we do like to cover things that spark a conversation. It doesn’t just have to be about an intrinsic mobile tech product, but about what we do with those products. So, without further ado, meet the Kickstarter project sphoon_phork.

Unless it gets a rash of attention in the next 20 days, we may not see it reach its US$11,000 goal, but if you want an iPhone case with a weird lip and a spoon and a fork that plug into the Lightning port for a whole $1.47, you can still get in on the Super Early Bird level. The case is designed for iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X and iPhone XS. Other designs for Samsung, Huawei, Google and Sony phones may be made.

The utensils are meant to be washable, saving the world from another plastic thingamabob from ending up in the landfill or as litter. However, the design has the distinct feature of reducing the gap time between the act of eating and glancing at a phone.

Will users be able to stand above the habit of texting while forking? Or could it be used as a diet tool to slow down eating — though we could get into a debate about food waste. In any case, Millennials already have the ire of older folk for many, many, many reasons, so why not tack on one more?

The project timeline contains jokes about delays well-known to anyone who has been a crowdfund project backer before.

Oh yeah, by the way, this project only has $253 in the coffers as of press time. And if you get one, we won’t judge you. Others might, but we won’t. Promise.