Apple is constantly under scrutiny for its anti-competitive practices in the US, and all around the world, as more and more countries are starting their own investigation into how the company handles its business. This time, Spain has launched a formal investigation into Apple and Amazon.

In a press release (via MacRumors), the National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) has launched an investigation into both companies for “possible anti-competition practices in the sectors of Internet sales of electronic products and the provision of marketing services to third-party retailers through online platforms.”

“The CNMC has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the companies: Amazon and Apple, for possible anti-competition practices in the sectors of Internet sales of electronic products and the provision of marketing services to third-party retailers through online platforms ( Marketplace) in Spain.” says the statement.

The consumer interest body has found “rational indications” that both Amazon and Apple are breaching laws that are related to the defence of competition and the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. To be specific, the following is said in the statement:

“The possible unlawful conduct would consist of an agreement between both groups that would include possible restrictions on the Amazon website in Spain regarding:

(i) The retail sale of APPLE products by third parties;

(ii) Certain advertising of competing Apple products and certain campaigns directed at Apple customers by Amazon;

(iii) Other commercial restrictions.”

A result is expected in the maximum period of 18 months, so we’ll likely hear a lot more about the investigation as it develops. This isn’t the first time for Apple to be under investigation. Not that long ago, we’ve reported that Apple is under a similar investigation in Germany. Other countries might follow up with similar investigations as the one in the US is still ongoing. Many of these are still months, if not years away from being finalised, a lot more could happen in the meantime.