Last week, Elon Musk called out Amazon’s CEO saying he retired to file lawsuits against his company SpaceX. In a statement to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) today, SpaceX has again taken a dig at Amazon, saying the company is intentionally delaying proposals for its Starlink satellite internet service.

“Amazon’s recent missive is unfortunately only the latest in its continuing efforts to slow down competition while neglecting to resolve the Commission’s concerns about Amazon’s own non-geostationary orbit (“NGSO”) satellite system,” SpaceX said in its filing to the FCC. “The Commission should see through these efforts and quickly put SpaceX’s application out for public comment where any issues can be fully vetted.”

Amazon ‘urged’ FCC last week to disapprove Starlink’s proposal of sending its second fleet of internet satellites to space. In the statement, Amazon wrote that Starlink was proposing “two different configurations for the nearly 30,000 satellites of its Gen2 System.” The problem with Starlink proposing two different configurations is that they cover “very different” orbital parameters. Amazon contends that SpaceX violates a rule that requires applications to be “complete” and have no internal inconsistencies.

“But while Amazon has filed nothing with the Commission to address these conditions on its own license for nearly 400 days, it took only 4 days to object to SpaceX’s next-generation NGSO system,” SpaceX wrote.

Amazon argues that the application “leav[es] nearly every major detail unsettled”—even though all relevant parameters are meticulously set forth in the application for both configurations. Indeed, SpaceX provided technical analyses to demonstrate that neither configuration would cause unacceptable interference to other NGSO [non-geostationary satellite orbit] and or terrestrial systems operating in the band—including Amazon—and also updated the orbital debris analysis for both configurations.

SpaceX defends the case by saying that Amazon hasn’t reported a single problem to the company itself in nearly 400 days, but now is reporting directly to FCC. Moreover, SpaceX says that Amazon hasn’t released any plans of its own internet satellite system, and is complaining about the one Starlink is proposing.

Via: Ars Technica