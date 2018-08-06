Award-winning portable bluetooth speaker that fits in your pocket — 60% off

Contrary to popular belief, size does matter. In fact, the ideal size and shape for a portable speaker would fit effortlessly in your pocket. This is exactly what the Soundfreaq Pocket Kick Bluetooth Speaker brings to the table.

Named the Best of Year Award Winner by iLounge, the Soundfreaq Pocket Kick is a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker that was meticulously engineered to provide you optimal music playback. Whether you’re looking to bring the party everywhere or just listen to your favorite podcasts on-the-go, the Pocket Kick delivers for every occasion.

Get your award-winning portable speakers today for just $39.99. That’s 60% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin