We start today’s offers at Amazon.com, where you will find an excellent option for anyone looking for a new smartphone with a great camera and an even better display, as the Sony Xperia 5 III is now available for just $598 after an enormous 40 percent discount.

Sony’s Xperia 5 III is one of Sony’s latest and best smartphones on the market. This model launched with a $1,000 price tag, which means that you will be able to score more than $400 in instant savings if you decide to pull the trigger on this offer. This device comes packed with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Snapdragon 835 processor, which doesn’t make it the most potent option on the market, but it’s an excellent option for any Sony fan out there.

Now, if you’re looking for a more contemporary option with an excellent camera and even better battery life, you can opt for the OnePlus 10 Pro, which sells for just $475, thanks to a 14 percent discount. This model has 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This device also packs a killer camera with a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor to give you outstanding shots even with low light.

And suppose you’re looking for the perfect compliment for your new smartphone. In that case, you can consider picking up a new pair of Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones, which now sell for $260 after receiving a very compelling 32 percent discount on its White color variant. This is a perfect choice for those constantly on the move as they will deliver up to 60 hours of listening time, crystal clear calls, adaptive noise cancelation, and customizable sound.