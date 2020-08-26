Sony hasn’t launched a mid-range smartphone in the international market for a while now, but it appears that things are about to change. Today, prolific leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks via Patreon) has shared a hi-res render of an upcoming Sony device called the Xperia 5 II, and if the naming convention is anything to go by, it will be a minor upgrade over the Xperia 5 that made its debut last year.

The phone appears to retain the tall 21:9 aspect ratio of the display with razer thin side bezels and evenly thick bezels on the top and bottom. Over at the back, we see a triple rear camera setup that looks almost identical to that of its predecessor, save for the ZEISS T branding. However, details about the internal hardware and pricing are still a mystery.

On the right edge, you’ll find the power button, volume rocker, camera shutter button and what appears to be a dedicated key for summoning the assistant. Going by the size of the power button, it appears that Sony has again embedded the fingerprint sensor inside it, just like the one we saw on the Xperia 5 last year.

Via: XDA-Developers