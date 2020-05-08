Sony is not the quickest at releasing software updates, especially when it comes to non-flagship phones. But as the saying goes, better late than never. The company has finally started rolling out the Android 10 update for Xperia 10 and 10 Plus mid-rangers, both of which were launched over a year ago.

Xperia Blog notes that this is a limited rollout and is only available in certain regions through a select few carriers. The Android 10 update for Xperia 10 and 10 Plus reportedly carries the build number v53.1.A.2.2, but unfortunately, it is still stuck on the March security patch.

Details about the changelog are scarce right now, but since this is Android 10 we’re talking about, Xperia 10 and 10 Plus users will now be able to access gesture-based navigation, live caption, focus mode, and more granular permission and privacy controls.

Source: Xperia Blog