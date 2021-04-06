Sony has scheduled a product launch event on April 14, and if rumors are to be believed, it will mark the debut of a new flagship – the Xperia 1 III. Now, renders of the phone were leaked a while ago, and some of its key specs have also made their way online. As if there was still some scope left for spoiling the surprise, casemaker Olixar has put up high-resolution renders of the Sony Xperia 1 III on its official website, more or less confirming that leaks were the real deal.

We see a familiar tall design with thin bezels at the top and bottom, fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, and a dedicated shutter button as well. The triple lens array is housed in a vertically-aligned pill-shaped camera bump at the back. Sony isn’t making any drastic aesthetic changes here, but there are a few notable upgrades inside the Xperia 1 III.

The upcoming Sony flagship will reportedly offer a 4K HDR OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and what appears to be a 21:9 ‘cinematic’ aspect ratio. Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC keeps things running in tandem with up to 16 gigs of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Moreover, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging will reportedly keep the lights on.

Coming to the imaging hardware, Sony is said to have armed the Xperia 1 III with a 64MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, and periscope-style 12MP telephoto camera that is touted to offer 60x zoom range. Of course, there will be some fancy camera tricks as well.

In addition to the Xperia 1 III, Olixar has also listed case renders of the Xperia 10 III mid-ranger as well. This one has a triple rear camera setup as well and takes some design cues from its flagship sibling. It is rumored to come equipped with a 6-inch display and an 8MP selfie snapper, and is said to launch in the coming weeks.