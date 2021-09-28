We keep on getting some great deals from Amazon.com, starting with an excellent selection of smart TVs that are currently on sale. First up, we have the Sony X90J 65 Inch TV: BRAVIA smart TV that’s now getting a 13 percent discount that translates to $201.99 savings, meaning that you can grab yours for $1,398. However, savings get better when you go for the larger 75-inch model that’s getting a 23 percent discount, meaning $601.99 savings for anyone interested in picking up one up. Indeed, it won’t be necessarily cheap since it is listed for $1,998.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also consider the Samsung Class Crystal UHD AU8000 Series, currently selling for $465 after a $64.99 discount on its 50-inch model. If this is still a bit too much for your budget, you can also check out the Hisense 50A6G 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV that sells for $380 after a $50 discount or get the TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV for $398 after a 20 percent discount that translates to $101.99 savings. And if you make your new TV even better when you add a Nebula Soundbar to your setup. This Fire TV Edition soundbar features 4K HDR support, built-in subwoofers, and more. The best part is that it is available for just $140 after a $40 discount.

Other deals feature the Qingping Air Monitor Lite that’s compatible with Apple HomeKit. This monitor detects indoor CO2, PM2.5, PM10, temperature, and humidity levels for just $96 after a $10 discount. The VEVA 8000 Elite Pro Series Air Purifier HEPA Filter is also on sale. You can grab one for $90 after a $5 discount. It comes with four premium activated carbon pre-filters that will remove allergens, smoke, dust, pet dander, and odors from the air in your home.

You can also save on ILIFE robot vacuum cleaners. For example, the ILIFE V9e Robot Vacuum Cleaner is currently getting a $50 discount, meaning you can grab one for $190. In addition, the V80 Max Mop is getting the same $50 discount, leaving it available at $200.




