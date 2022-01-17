Sony’s X85J Smart Google TV, Fire TV Stick 4K Max and more are on sale today

You can currently purchase a new smart TV for your home. There’s an exciting selection of Smart TVs on sale, where you will find the Sony X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV receiving a 33 percent discount on its 65-inch model that will get you $401.99 savings. In other words, you can take one home for $798. This smart TV comes with Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision compatibility, plus you also get support for the Google Assistant, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and you also get a built-in Chromecast. In addition, the Sony X85J packs Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1, MotionFlow XR with native 120Hz refresh rates, and other great features that will give you fantastic image and sound quality.

You can also opt for the smaller 43-inch model that is currently receiving a $101.99 discount, which means that you can get your new Sony X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV for as low as $648, but savings won’t be as great. However, before you pull the trigger on the 43-inch model, you should check out the larger 50-inch variant, as it is also selling for $648 after a better $201.99 discount. But if you’re interested in getting the best savings, you should consider the 85 and 75-inch models that are receiving a 28 percent discount, meaning that you can get yours for $1,798 and $1,298 after $701.99 and $501.99 savings, respectively.

You will also find the Sony X90J on sale. Its 65-inch model is available for $1,198 after a 20 percent discount that translates to $301.99 savings. And there are also options from VIZIO and RCA, as the VIZIO M6 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV is now available for $598 after an $81.99 discount. Or get the RCA Class webOS Series for $498 down from its regular $600 price tag.

Sony X85J Sony X90J Fire TV Stick 4K Max

You can add extra functionality to your new smart TV with a Fire TV Stick 4K Max that is now available for $40 after seeing a $15 discount. The next best thing comes as the Fire TV Stick 4K that goes for $30 after a $20 discount. The vanilla variant and the Lite models sell for $20 and $19, respectively, but remember that these models will only give you up to HD support. But at least the original Fire TV Stick includes an Alexa Voice Remote with TV controls.