We start today’s deals with a vast selection of smart TVs from some of the best brands in the market, starting with the Sony X85J 43-inch Smart Google TV that features a 4K Ultra HD LED display with 120Hz refresh rates Dolby Vision, HDR, and Alexa compatibility. It is currently getting a 22 percent discount, which translates to $201.99 savings for you, which means you can grab one for $698.

You will also find savings on the larger display options. For instance, the 85-inch behemoth is getting a 21 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $2,198 after $601.99 savings. The Sony X80J series is also on sale, and you can get one for as low as $598 with $51.99 savings in case you’re interested in the 43-inch model.

Now, if you’re more interested in LG TVs, we have found the 65-inch A1 Series 4K Smart OLED TV getting an impressive 27 percent discount, meaning you can get one for $1,597 after receiving a $603 discount. The NanoCell 80 Series is a bit more affordable, as you can grab a 75-inch 4K model for $1,297 and still manage to score $203 savings. Or you can also opt for a renewed LG CX 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,130 with $190 savings. Remember that Amazon’s pre-owned products are professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers. If you’re not happy with your purchase, you have up to 90 days to get a replacement or refund.

Samsung Smart TVs are also on sale, and you can get the latest Samsung Class Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR TV with Alexa starting at $900 after a $100 discount when you go for the 43-inch model. You will also find larger models on sale, but the best savings come with the 65-inch model. It is getting a 15 percent discount, which translates to $302 savings. This means you can purchase yours for $1,698.