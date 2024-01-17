Amazon’s latest offers will get you excellent savings on one of the best and most respected TV brands in the world, as Sony’s X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV is currently receiving up to 25 percent off select models. Savings start with the 55-inch model, which currently sells for $578 thanks to a very attractive 17 percent discount. Of course, you can also go for the 65-inch model, now selling for $678, but if you want to score the best savings around, you must go for the 75-inch model, as it now sells for 898 thanks to a 25 percent discount, which translates to more than $300 in instant savings.

Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series $898 $1200 Save $302

The Sony X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV features LED technology and the 4K HDR Processor X1 for smooth and clear images, full of color and great contrast. You also get to score an enhanced entertainment experience with support for Dolby Vision and Atmos, and you also get a couple of extra goodies to go with your PlayStation 5.

You can also go for a more expensive Sony BRAVIA XR A80L Series 4K Ultra HD TV, as it now sells for $1,398 thanks to an 18 percent discount on its 55-inch model. And if you act fast, you might also get to score $6,000 in instant savings on Hisense’s 100-inch U8 smart TV, as it’s now available for just $4,000 in this limited-time deal.