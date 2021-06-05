If your home entertainment room needs a little something extra to shine, you can currently get a new Sony X80J 55 Inch TV for $748 after a $51.99 discount. However, you can also get a 55-inch Smart TV for less if you don’t mind going for the Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K TV, or the Hisense 55A6G 55-Inch 4K smart TV. You can grab one of these options for $390 or $400 with $40 and $30 savings, respectively.

And if you don’t want to spend that much on a new smart TV, you can also make your current TV a bit smarter with a Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device that’s currently selling for $40 after a $10 discount. The Fire TV Lite Lite is also available, and it’s more affordable, selling at $225 with $5 savings, and avoid the need for the Alexa remote control with the Fire TV Blaster that’s getting a $15 discount leaving it available for just $20.

Now, make your media content sound even better with the Klipsch Reference R-610F 5.1 Home Theater Pack that now sells for $799, down from its regular $1,545.00 price tag, which translates to a $746 discount. If you want a more budget-friendly option, you can consider the Klipsch Black Reference Theater Pack 5.1 Surround Sound System that’s currently getting a $624 discount, meaning you can grab one for your home for $375. Are you looking for something even more affordable? Well, the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer is selling for $130 with $16 savings if you get it at Amazon.com, but you can also get the same TCL Alto Sound Bar for $70 with $130 savings at Woot.com.

Other deals feature the RENPHO C5 Portable Mini Massage Gun that’s getting a $25.20 discount, meaning you can grab one for $44.79 and the Kasa Smart Bulb 1-pack for $15 with $7 discounts. However, you can save $2 more when you apply the on-page coupon, meaning you can grab one for $13. This full color-changing, dimmable, WiFi LED light bulb is compatible with your favorite smart assistants, and it doesn’t require a hub.

