Sony’s X80J 4K smart Google TV, Samsung smart TVs, and other great products are on sale today

You can currently get amazing savings on several smart TVs and other great products from Amazon, Walmart, and Adorama. For example, the Sony X80J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV is getting great savings on its 2021 models. This lets you pick up a new 50-inch model for just $498 after scoring a $201.99 discount. This model features Dolby Vision HDR, Alexa compatibility, and 60Hz refresh rates. The smaller 43-inch model is also on sale, and you can get one for $448 after a 25 percent discount that will score you $151.99 savings.

Pricing for the 55-inch and the 75-inch models is hidden, and you will only be able to see it when you add them to your cart, as the current price is lower than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. But don’t worry, we have already done that for you. In other words, you can score the 55-inch model for $598 and the 75-inch model for $998.

Samsung products are also on sale, and you can get the 82-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV for $1,098 after scoring a massive $602 discount at Walmart. This model is also on sale at Amazon, but it will cost you $1,378. You can also opt for the 85-inch model, but savings aren’t as great, as you will find it going for $1,498, which means only $202 savings. You may also want to check out the Samsung Class QLED 4K LED Smart TV that receives a massive $1,000 discount on its 85-inch model that lets you purchase one for $1,198.

VIZIO also lets you score some savings on its 5-inch M7 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV that is now available for $998 after scoring a $301.99 discount. This will get you 23 percent savings, which is also lovely.

Sony BRAVIA X80J Samsung Class 4K Crystal UHD Samsung Class QLED 4K

Other deals feature the Google Nest Chromecast with Google TV that is currently available for $40 after a $10 discount that translates to 20 percent savings. You can also get the Lenovo Smart Digital Picture Frame that comes for $200 after an impressive 50 percent discount. And if you’re looking to score savings on a new smartphone, you should check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that is now reviving a $200 discount, meaning you can get yours for $500.