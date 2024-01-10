We have excellent news for music lovers, as there is a very attractive discount applied to some of the best headphones on the market, as the Sony WH-1000XM5 are currently available for just $300 thanks to a 25 percent discount, which translates to $100 in instant savings.

Sony WH-1000XM5 $300 $400 Save $100 The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need. $300 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offers will get you a new pair of Sony’s best over-ear headphones with $100 to spare. This offer is only available on the Black color version, which is a bummer considering that the Silver option looks hot. Either way, you will be able to enjoy powerful noise canceling with Auto Noise Cancelling Optimizer, crystal clear audio, the new Integrated Processor V1, up to 30 hours of battery life, and an exquisite design that’s also extremely comfortable for all-day use.

You can also pick up a more affordable pair of Jabra Elite 3 for just $45, thanks to the latest 44 percent discount. This option features noise isolation, four built-in microphones, customizable sound, and more.

And if you want something a bit more expensive, you can also check out the Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, now going for $100 with 23 percent savings, which will get you $30 off. These wireless earphones will deliver up to 25 hours of music playback, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, powerful custom-tuned 12mm drivers, and other excellent features so you can enjoy your music to the fullest.