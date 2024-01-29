We’re wrapping up today’s best deals selection with an excellent offer for Sony fans or for anyone who loves excellent audio, as the Sony WH-1000XM5 is currently receiving an 18 percent discount. These are some of the best wireless headphones from Sony, and they’re one of the top 5 best options on the market. The latest offer will help you pick up a pair for $328.

Sony WH-1000XM5 $328 $400 Save $72 The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need. $328 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will get you more than $70 in instant savings on Sony’s WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, which normally sell for $400. The WH-1000XM5 feature outstanding noise canceling and crystal clear audio for exceptionally clear calls; you also receive intuitive touch controls, up to 30 hours of non-stop music playback, and an overall amazing experience thanks to the Integrated Processor V1.

You can also pick up a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless, which are now going for $278 thanks to a very attractive 20 percent discount. These are still an excellent option for those on a tighter budget, as they will still provide an exceptional audio experience. And if you want a smaller, more affordable alternative, then you can also check out the latest savings available on the JBL Tour Pro 2, as they now sell for $200 with $50 in instant savings.