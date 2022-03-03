Sony’s WH-1000XM4, WHCH710N and other great headphones are now on sale

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is getting a very attractive discount, as you can purchase a pair of these amazing new headphones along with a Focus 10,000mAh Ultra-Portable LED Display Wireless Quick Charge Battery Bank for $348 after scoring a 29 percent discount that translates to $141.99 savings. In addition, these headphones feature noise-canceling, up to 30 hours of listening time that will get extended thanks to the Focus battery bank.

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can get the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N that now sell for $98 after getting a 46 percent discount that will get $81.99 savings for those interested in picking up a pair. They also feature noise cancelation, and you get 35 hours of non-stop playback. And if you’re on a tight budget, you can also consider the JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that go for $65 after a $15 discount.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are another option to consider, and you can pick up a pair for $200 after getting a lovely 43 percent discount that translates to $150 savings. These headphones will deliver up to 20 hours of battery life, and the best part is that you have seven different color options to choose from. And suppose you’re just interested in amazing audio quality. In that case, you can also go for the wired Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-The-Ear Audiophile Headphones that sell for $142 after seeing a $57.95 discount.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sennheiser HD 560 S Jabra Elite 75t

If you don’t like over-ear headphones, you can also check out the Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds that are now selling for $100 after seeing a $50 discount. These wireless earbuds come with active noise cancelation, a charging case, and an ergonomic design that makes them incredibly comfortable. You can also check out the Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds that go for $160 after a $20 discount and get up to 30 hours of listening time, along with noise cancelation and crystal-clear calls.