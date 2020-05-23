Sony’s well-received WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones will soon have a successor, unsurprisingly called the WH-1000XM4. As per images found on a regulatory database listing, the upcoming Sony cans will look almost identical to their predecessor, but the internal upgrades will definitely get fans excited.

As per information extracted from the code of Sony Headphones Connect APK, the WH-1000XM3 will support multi-device connection, allowing users to pair the headphones with two devices simultaneously. This makes it easy to switch between two devices, but audio playback will only be allowed from one device at a time.

Photos and the manual of the Sony WH-1000XM4, the successor to Sony's excellent XM3 Bluetooth wireless headphones, just went up on Brazil's Anatel (equivalent to the FCC).



The second new feature will be an automatic ambient mode that will detect when users are speaking to someone and allows external sound to pass through. The WH-1000XM3 headphones already offer an ambient mode, but getting it to kick off automatically on its successor will be convenient.

Another key feature of the WH-1000XM4 that will make audiophiles happy is support for DSEE Extreme. Sony’s existing DSEE tech essentially enhances the sound quality of compressed audio files and it does so by restoring the high-range audio removed during the compression process. We suspect DSEE Extreme will just be an enhanced version with better output.