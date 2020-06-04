Sony’s upcoming WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones have been in the news for a while, thanks to numerous leaks and rumors. But now, Walmart has listed the Sony cans prior to their official launch, revealing everything about the specs, feature and the $348 asking price.

Not much has changed when it comes to design and core features, but there are a few new tricks that buyers will appreciate. The first one is multipoint connection, which means the Sony WH-1000XM4 can be paired with two devices at once. This will let users switch audio playback between either of them without going through the ordeal of disconnecting from one device and pairing with another.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones will also bring a new technology called DSEE Extreme that will upscale compressed files to restore high-range sound. Another new feature is Adaptive Sound Control, and it will automatically adjust the ambient sound based on the surroundings. Users can set custom profiles for locations like a library or a cafe to trigger the appropriate ambient sound mode.

Source: Walmart

You May Also Like
Several 11-inch iPad Pro variants, smartphones and more are on sale today
Today’s deals include Apple’s 2018 11-inch iPad Pro, Sony sound bar wireless system, smartphones and more from Amazon and B&H
Vivo TWS Neo
Vivo TWS Neo true wireless earphones listed on official site ahead of June 1 launch
It is listed to come with 14.2mm drivers and support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec.
Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2018’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2018 and more