We start today’s deals with the powerful Sony WH-1000XM4 getting a 29 percent discount, meaning that you can get a pair of these over-ear headphones for just $248 on any of its three different color options. These headphones will deliver some of the best noise cancellations in the market thanks to dual noise sensor technology, plus you get up to 30 hours of battery life, and if you’re in a hurry, a ten-minute charge will get you up to five hours of playback.

Other options will get you a massive 57 percent discount, as the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N are available for $78 after receiving $101.99 savings. These headphones also feature noise cancelation and 35-hour battery life, and savings are available on both its Black and Blue color options. If you want a smaller option, you can go and check out the Sony WF-C500 that are getting a 32 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up a pair for $68 and keep $31.99 in your pocket. These earphones will deliver up to 20 hours of battery life with their charging case, and they are splash-proof, as well as sweat-resistant, thanks to an IPX4 rating.

You can also score some interesting savings on several gaming headsets, starting with the Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset that features 50mm drivers, memory foam cushion to give you added comfort. You can currently get yours for $50 after a 17 percent discount that will get you S40 savings. The Corsair HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset that’s getting a $30 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $100, and the Xbox Stereo Headset is available for $55 with $5 savings. The wireless version of the Xbox Stereo Headset is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $88 after receiving a $12 discount. Other deals let you get the Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $248 after a $52 discount on any of its two different color options.