Sony has today launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds – the WF-SP800N – that are aimed at fitness enthusiasts. Aside from their sporty design that includes an arc supporter for a more secure fit, they also come with an IP55 rating, making them an ideal solution for workout and outdoor activities.

Just like its pricier WF-1000XM3 sibling, Sony’s new WF-SP800N earbuds also offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. But Sony has also thrown a few extras into the mix, such as Adaptive Sound Control for automatically adjusting the ambient sound level based on the surroundings and the proprietary EXTRA BASS wizardry as well.

Sony’s WF-SP800N earbuds are claimed to last 9 hours on a single charge, while the charging case adds another 9 hours of playback as well. Fast charging support ensures that you get an hour’s worth of juice with just 10 minutes of charging.

You also get touch controls for controlling music playback and ambient noise cancellation level, and also the ability to use voice commands for summoning Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. The Sony WF-SP800N earbuds come in black and blue colors, and are now up for grabs priced at $200 from Amazon and Best Buy.

Source: Sony