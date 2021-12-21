Sony’s WF-C500 are receiving a massive 41 percent discount!

We have found a fantastic deal on the Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones that are currently seeing a huge 41 percent discount that translates to $41.99 savings, meaning that you can purchase a pair for $58 on both its Black and White color options.

The Sony WF-C500 Earbud Headphones feature DSEE, which restores high-frequency sounds usually lost in compression, a long-lasting 10-hour battery life that can extend to 20 hours with their charging case. They also feature an IPX4 rating, which means that they are both splash and sweatproof. The Sony WF-C500 are also very comfortable, as they have a small and light design that’s perfect for all-day wear, and its ergonomic surface design will conform to most ear shapes. And you can also fine-tune your sound using the Sony Headphones Connect app. Unfortunately, this deal will only be live today, so you must hurry to take advantage of these amazing savings.

If you’re looking for options to choose from, you can check out the Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds that are receiving a more compelling 46 percent discount that leaves them up for grabs at $80, and you get to keep $70 in your pocket. They feature Active Noise Canceling, a long-lasting battery that will get you up to 24 hours of battery life with their carrying case. The Sony WF-1000XM4 are currently listed for $199, which is $49 less than its regular $248 price tag, and the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are now going for $108 down from their regular $150 price tag.