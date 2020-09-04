Sony apparently is having a hard time keeping its upcoming compact flagship – the Xperia 5 II – under the wraps. After appearing in a brief teaser video and having all of its key specs surface online, prolific leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has now shared a promotional video of the upcoming device that highlights all major features, specs, and imaging capabilities of the upcoming Sony offering. Starting with the camera, the teaser video confirms ZEISS optics on the phone and the presence of a dedicated shutter button.

Notably, it showcases the company’s Real Time Eye AF (autofocus) feature in action that is found on its professional cameras and works on humans as well as animals too. Plus, the Xperia 5 II’s cameras will also support up to 20FPS AF/AE continuous burst shooting and the ability to record slow-mo 4K HDR videos at 120fps frame rate, which is truly impressive. As per a previous leak, the Sony offering will pack a 12MP (f/1.7, 24mm) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom output, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera that offers a 124-degree field of view.

Coming to the display, it is an HDR-certified OLED panel that retains the tall 21:9 aspect ratio and is backed by the in-house X1 engine to boost image quality. The panel has thin bezels on the top and bottom flanked by stereo speakers on both sides. For audiophiles, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack and support for DSEE Extreme. There’s also a game enhancer feature that allows users to enable the game mode, quickly capture a screenshot, record the screen and do more while playing games.

Talking about gaming, the Xperia 5 II’s OLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate for faster response. Plus, the phone will be able to connect directly with the DualShock 4 wireless controller that comes with the PlayStation 4. There’s support for Dolby Atmos, LDAC and hi-res wireless audio playback as well. The phone draws power from the Snapdragon 865 SoC accompanied by 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB onboard storage, while a 4,000mAh battery keeps the lights on.