The suspense is finally over. Sony has just announced the price and release date of its next-generation gaming console – the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, which lacks a Blu-ray disc drive, is priced at $399.99 for the US market. For the standard edition with a disc drive, you’ll have to pay $499.99 for Sony’s console in the US market. As far as overseas markets are concerned, gamers will have to shell out €399.99 (in Europe), £359.99 (in the UK) and ¥39,980 in Japan. As for the vanilla PlayStation 5, the pricing is €499.99 (in Europe), £449.99 (in the UK) and ¥49,980 for the Japanese market. Unfortunately, pricing for the Indian market is yet to be revealed.

Talking about as geographical availability goes, Sony is releasing the PlayStation 5 and its digital edition on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. For the rest of the world covering Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa, the PlayStation 5 will hit the shelves on November 19. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 will start tomorrow from select retailers across the globe.

PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

Coming to the accessories, the DualSense Wireless Controller will cost $69.99 (¥6,980 / €69.99) if purchased separately. The PULSE 3D wireless headset will set you back by $99.99 (¥9,980 / €99.99), while the HD Camera with dual 1080p lenses will be sold at $59.99 (¥5,980 / €59.99). The new DualSense Charging Station that lets you charge two controllers at once is priced at $29.99 (¥2,980 / €29.99), while the new Media Remote will be up for grabs at $29.99 (¥2,980 / €29.99) depending on where you live.

Talking about launch day games from Sony’s own SIE Worldwide Studios, PlayStation 5 buyers will be able to choose from Demon’s Souls, Destruction All Stars, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales as well as its Ultimate Edition, and Sackboy A Big Adventure. Those with a PlayStation Plus membership will get access to PlayStation Plus Collection, a curated library of hit PlayStation 4 games such as Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World and Persona 5 to name a few. Additionally, games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and Demon’s Souls will launch alongside the console.

